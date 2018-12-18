First Trust Heitman Global Prime Real Estate ETF (PRME) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

First Trust Heitman Global Prime Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PRME) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2133 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th.

NYSEARCA:PRME traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.49. First Trust Heitman Global Prime Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $21.67.

