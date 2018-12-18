First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FEX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.256 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

FEX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.00. The stock had a trading volume of 158,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,589. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $52.68 and a 1 year high of $63.26.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

