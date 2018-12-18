First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FTC) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0697 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years.

FTC traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.78. The stock had a trading volume of 72,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,534. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $70.93.

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

