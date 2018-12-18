First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0394 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0052.

NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.82. 239,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,020. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

