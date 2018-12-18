First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2852 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th.

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,286. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $79.04.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/first-trust-riverfront-dynamic-emerging-markets-etf-rfem-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-29.html.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.