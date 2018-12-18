First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2852 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th.
Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,286. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $79.04.
