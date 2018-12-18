First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) Stake Increased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $915,000.

RFEU opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $70.58.

