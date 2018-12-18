First Trust Senior Loan ETF (FTSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 425,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,397. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $46.06 and a 12-month high of $48.38.

