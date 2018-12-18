First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund (FVL) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:FVL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0483 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of FVL traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039. First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $25.04.

About First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund

First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line 100 Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-dollar weighted index that is designed to objectively identify and select 100 stocks from the universe of stocks, to which Value Line assigns a #1 ranking in the Value Line Timeliness Ranking System (the Ranking System).

