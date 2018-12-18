Five Below Inc (FIVE) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119,674 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Five Below were worth $21,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,575,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $855,199,000 after purchasing an additional 322,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,123,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,374,000 after purchasing an additional 261,259 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 105.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,796 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 451.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,382,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,018,000 after purchasing an additional 166,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $96.94 on Tuesday. Five Below Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $136.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $312.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David N. Makuen sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $1,397,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,079.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Romanko sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $416,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.72.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/five-below-inc-five-shares-bought-by-federated-investors-inc-pa.html.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.