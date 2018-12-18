FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Shares Sold by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,509 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.09% of FLIR Systems worth $100,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,845,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 13.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,090,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,975,000 after purchasing an additional 368,581 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 23.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,232,000 after purchasing an additional 394,412 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,666,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,427,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 19.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,835,000 after purchasing an additional 245,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $55,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLIR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Imperial Capital lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

Shares of FLIR opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $434.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

