Flycoin Trading Down 0.1% This Week (FLY)

Flycoin (CURRENCY:FLY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. Flycoin has a market cap of $223,386.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Flycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flycoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000706 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flycoin Coin Profile

Flycoin (CRYPTO:FLY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2016. Flycoin’s total supply is 210,806 coins.

Flycoin Coin Trading

Flycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

