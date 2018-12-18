Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220,047 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,489 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.84% of WSFS Financial worth $57,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSFS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

In other WSFS Financial news, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 12,995 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $618,432.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,989.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 25,700 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $1,228,717.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,914,808.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

WSFS stock opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

