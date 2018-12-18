Footy Cash Price Tops $0.40 on Top Exchanges (XFT)

Footy Cash (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Footy Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Footy Cash has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Footy Cash has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $422.00 worth of Footy Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00025370 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000191 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Footy Cash Coin Profile

Footy Cash (XFT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Footy Cash’s total supply is 4,602,101 coins. The official website for Footy Cash is www.fantasycash.io. Footy Cash’s official Twitter account is @Footy_Cash. The Reddit community for Footy Cash is /r/footycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Footy Cash Coin Trading

Footy Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footy Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Footy Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Footy Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

