Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Forrester Research an industry rank of 27 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FORR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, October 25th.

NASDAQ FORR opened at $41.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56. Forrester Research has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $50.00.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $84.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.52 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Forrester Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,485,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,194,000 after acquiring an additional 94,937 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 17.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 301,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 5.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the second quarter worth about $1,376,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 494,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,688,000 after buying an additional 28,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.