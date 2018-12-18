Foundation Medicine (FMI) & Aeon Global Health (AGHC) Head to Head Survey

Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) and Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.2% of Foundation Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Aeon Global Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Foundation Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aeon Global Health and Foundation Medicine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeon Global Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Foundation Medicine 0 3 1 0 2.25

Foundation Medicine has a consensus price target of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Foundation Medicine’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Foundation Medicine is more favorable than Aeon Global Health.

Profitability

This table compares Aeon Global Health and Foundation Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeon Global Health -43.04% -337.14% -61.39% Foundation Medicine N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aeon Global Health and Foundation Medicine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeon Global Health $16.30 million 0.19 -$8.00 million ($1.15) -0.37 Foundation Medicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Foundation Medicine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aeon Global Health.

Summary

Foundation Medicine beats Aeon Global Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeon Global Health

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile. The company primarily offers medical toxicology, DNA pharmacogenomics, cancer genetic testing, and molecular biology tests. It also provides Web-based services as software as a service for Web-based revenue cycle management applications; and telehealth products and services that enable healthcare organizations to coordinate care for patients, and enhance related administrative and clinical workflows, as well as compliance with regulatory requirements. In addition, AEON Global Health Corp. offers post contract customer support services. The company was formerly known as Authentidate Holding Corp. and changed its name to Aeon Global Health Corp. in January 2018. Aeon Global Health Corp. is headquartered in Gainesville, Georgia.

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine, Inc. provides various molecular information products in the United States. The company's molecular information platform includes proprietary methods and algorithms to analyze specimens across various types of cancer, as well as for incorporating that information into clinical care; and offers genomic insights about each patient's individual cancer, enabling physicians to optimize treatments in clinical practice and biopharmaceutical companies to develop targeted therapies and immunotherapies. It provides clinical products, such as FoundationOne for solid tumors; FoundationOne Heme for blood-based cancers, or hematologic malignancies, including leukemia, lymphoma, and sarcomas; Foundation Assay for Circulating Tumor; FoundationFocus CDxBRCA, a diagnostic assay to aid in identifying women with ovarian cancer; and FoundationOne CDx, a diagnostic assay for solid tumors. The company also offers FoundationCORE, a knowledgebase to publish scientific and medical advances, and foster relationships throughout the oncology community. In addition, it has strategic collaboration agreements with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; and Genentech, Inc. Foundation Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration with The European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer to advance precision medicine using comprehensive genomic profiling to facilitate clinical trial enrollment. It also has a three-party collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and DIAN Diagnostics Group, Co., Ltd. to integrate the company's comprehensive genomic profiling assays into clinical patient care in mainland China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Foundation Medicine, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roche Holdings, Inc.

