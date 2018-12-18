Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $40.47 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 476,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 7.8% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $40,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 112.7% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $160,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,045,311.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 7,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $619,838.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 207,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,408,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,587 shares of company stock worth $4,675,508 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $74.04 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company has a market capitalization of $320.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

