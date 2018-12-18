Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Franklin Financial Network were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSB opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $396.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Franklin Financial Network Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. The company's deposit products include demand, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, municipal deposits, savings, and deposit accounts.

