Franklin Resources Inc. Buys New Holdings in RA Medical Systems Inc (RMED)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMED. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,185,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

Get RA Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE RMED opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. RA Medical Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 target price on RA Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on RA Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on RA Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on RA Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Franklin Resources Inc. Buys New Holdings in RA Medical Systems Inc (RMED)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/franklin-resources-inc-buys-new-holdings-in-ra-medical-systems-inc-rmed.html.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED).

Receive News & Ratings for RA Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.