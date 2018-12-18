Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 753,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,907,000 after purchasing an additional 22,186 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,910,000 after purchasing an additional 61,162 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 5,256,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,520,000 after purchasing an additional 521,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

