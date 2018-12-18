Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 49.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,634 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,566,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,371,000 after acquiring an additional 934,843 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 8.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,226,000 after acquiring an additional 124,068 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,094,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,929,000 after acquiring an additional 104,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 231.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 93,760 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.44 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Street Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised Franklin Street Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

