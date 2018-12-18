Fresnillo (FRES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a GBX 870 ($11.37) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,475 ($19.27) and set a conviction-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fresnillo to a top pick rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Fresnillo to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,128.18 ($14.74).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

FRES opened at GBX 832.80 ($10.88) on Monday. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,174 ($15.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,746 ($22.81).

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.