Friendz Price Hits $0.0020 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. One Friendz token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, IDEX, Mercatox and DragonEX. Friendz has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $15,014.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.02204578 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00143733 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00183513 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028325 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028307 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz’s launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,142,645,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,819,482 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DragonEX, BitMart, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

