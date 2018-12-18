Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €47.50 ($55.23) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €42.50 ($49.42) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.54 ($50.63).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FPE opened at €33.80 ($39.30) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.