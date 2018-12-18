Shares of Fura Gems Inc (CVE:FURA) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 815500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Fura Gems in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a C$1.17 target price for the company.

Get Fura Gems alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fura Gems (FURA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.29” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/fura-gems-fura-sets-new-12-month-low-at-0-29.html.

About Fura Gems (CVE:FURA)

Fura Gems Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of properties. It has interests in emerald concession located in the Boyacá District in Colombia; ruby license in the Montepuez district of Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique; and Coscuez emerald license in San Pablo de Borbur, Boyacá District of Colombia.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Fura Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fura Gems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.