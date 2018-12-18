FutCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (FUTC)

FutCoin (CURRENCY:FUTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One FutCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FutCoin has traded 63.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. FutCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of FutCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FutCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00021444 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00023007 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00004182 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00032122 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00011816 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00180812 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FutCoin Coin Profile

FutCoin (CRYPTO:FUTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2015. FutCoin’s official website is fut-coin.com. FutCoin’s official Twitter account is @futcoin__.

Buying and Selling FutCoin

FutCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FutCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FutCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FutCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FutCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FutCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.