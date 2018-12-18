FuturoCoin (FTO) Price Hits $4.94

FuturoCoin (CURRENCY:FTO) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One FuturoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.94 or 0.00138638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $10.39, $7.50 and $13.77. FuturoCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $527,345.00 worth of FuturoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FuturoCoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 77.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00001288 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00001775 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000558 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 90.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000130 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000340 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FuturoCoin Coin Profile

FuturoCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. FuturoCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for FuturoCoin is futurocoin.com. FuturoCoin’s official Twitter account is @FuturoCoinFTO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FuturoCoin

FuturoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $13.77, $33.94, $32.15, $7.50, $10.39, $51.55, $20.33, $5.60, $18.94, $24.43 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuturoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuturoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuturoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

