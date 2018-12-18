FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Noble Energy in a report released on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Noble Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NBL. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.46.

Shares of NBL opened at $21.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Noble Energy has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBL. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Noble Energy by 5,125.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,365,048 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,352,556,000 after buying an additional 42,535,159 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Noble Energy by 121.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,861,163 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $494,709,000 after buying an additional 8,690,774 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Noble Energy by 12.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,770,684 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $626,950,000 after buying an additional 1,916,041 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Noble Energy by 888.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,808,942 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $63,819,000 after buying an additional 1,625,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble Energy in the second quarter valued at about $53,200,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,935,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is currently 141.94%.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

