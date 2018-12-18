FY2018 EPS Estimates for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc Cut by William Blair (SERV)

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 12th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Servicemaster Global’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Servicemaster Global’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SERV. ValuEngine lowered Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on Servicemaster Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on Servicemaster Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price target on Servicemaster Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of SERV stock opened at $37.13 on Monday. Servicemaster Global has a fifty-two week low of $32.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In related news, insider Matthew Stevenson sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $113,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 1,951.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,517,000 after buying an additional 667,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,628,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,346,000 after buying an additional 71,982 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 23.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,033,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,082,000 after buying an additional 199,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

