FY2020 EPS Estimates for Centurylink Inc (CTL) Cut by Analyst

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Centurylink in a research report issued on Friday, December 14th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Centurylink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.

Shares of CTL stock opened at $16.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Centurylink has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.22%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 146.94%.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 8,207 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $141,160.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 178,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,284. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Trezise sold 53,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $1,003,736.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,928.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 123,201,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Centurylink by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,939,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,913,000 after acquiring an additional 101,260 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Centurylink by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,175,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,294,000 after acquiring an additional 358,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Centurylink by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,230,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,286,000 after acquiring an additional 549,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Centurylink by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 6,469,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,157,000 after acquiring an additional 241,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

