FY2020 EPS Estimates for United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Raised by Northcoast Research

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for United Rentals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 13th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the construction company will earn $21.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $19.95.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Argus upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America set a $200.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.23.

United Rentals stock opened at $105.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.60. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $190.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,312,000 after purchasing an additional 112,939 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,517,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 995,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,992,000 after purchasing an additional 564,954 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 852,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,433,000 after purchasing an additional 176,951 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Rentals by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,539,000 after purchasing an additional 134,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jenne K. Britell bought 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,079.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,452.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,276.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

