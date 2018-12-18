GameLeagueCoin Price Reaches $0.0128 on Exchanges (GML)

GameLeagueCoin (CURRENCY:GML) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One GameLeagueCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. GameLeagueCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of GameLeagueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GameLeagueCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007930 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00021317 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00253885 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00016803 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000052 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000813 BTC.

GameLeagueCoin Profile

GameLeagueCoin (CRYPTO:GML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2014. GameLeagueCoin’s official Twitter account is @GameLeaguecoin. GameLeagueCoin’s official website is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=595779.0.

Buying and Selling GameLeagueCoin

GameLeagueCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameLeagueCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameLeagueCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameLeagueCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

