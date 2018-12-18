Garde Capital Inc. Buys 7,236 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Strategic Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $56.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.2142 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

