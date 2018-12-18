Gas (GAS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $293,670.00

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00052735 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, Coinnest and Bitbns. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Gas has a market cap of $18.96 million and approximately $293,670.00 worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009512 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.36 or 0.02264922 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00142842 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00183543 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028654 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028576 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cobinhood, Coinnest, OKEx, Huobi, Bitbns, DragonEX, Poloniex, Binance, Koinex, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

