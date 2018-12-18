GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €29.75 ($34.60).

Several research firms have recently commented on G1A. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($44.77) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR G1A opened at €21.29 ($24.76) on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €34.06 ($39.60) and a 52-week high of €42.88 ($49.86).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.