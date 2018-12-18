Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GNCA. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genocea Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.35.

GNCA stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNCA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $730,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $323,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $343,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 71.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

