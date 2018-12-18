Gerdau SA (GGB) Short Interest Update

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,318,526 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the November 15th total of 96,678,468 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,267,112 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gerdau has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Get Gerdau alerts:

GGB stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $5.32.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. Gerdau had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Gerdau by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 73,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gerdau by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Gerdau SA (GGB) Short Interest Update” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/gerdau-sa-ggb-short-interest-update.html.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.