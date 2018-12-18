Gerdau SA (GGB) Short Interest Update

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,318,526 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the November 15th total of 96,678,468 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,267,112 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gerdau has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.
GGB stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $5.32.
Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. Gerdau had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.44%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Gerdau by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 73,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gerdau by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.
Gerdau Company Profile
Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.
Read More: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.