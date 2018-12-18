Geron (GERN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.22

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 80892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GERN. ValuEngine lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. B. Riley lowered Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, S&P Equity Research reduced their price objective on Geron from $2.32 to $1.80 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.76.

The stock has a market cap of $253.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.41.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Geron had a negative return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 3,077.78%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Geron by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,935,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,526,000 after acquiring an additional 546,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Geron by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 661,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Geron by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,751,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 661,446 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Geron by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,980,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 181,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Geron by 307.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,257,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 948,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

About Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses.

