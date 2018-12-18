Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) Stake Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 380.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOD stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 13.78 and a current ratio of 13.78. The company has a market cap of $546.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOD shares. Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price objective on Gladstone Commercial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through October 2018, Gladstone Commercial has paid 165 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

