Global X MSCI China Financials ETF (CHIX) Position Reduced by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Global X MSCI China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX) by 87.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,278 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI China Financials ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI China Financials ETF by 181.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 63,760 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CHIX opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. Global X MSCI China Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

Global X MSCI China Financials ETF Company Profile

Global X China Financials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Financials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

