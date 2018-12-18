Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Stake Lessened by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,433,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,333,723 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $545,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,265,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $507,968,000 after purchasing an additional 66,073 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,169,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $166.53 and a fifty-two week high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down from $305.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.27.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

