Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (GER) Shares Bought by Coe Capital Management LLC

Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd makes up 1.6% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GER. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 24,815 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 36,973 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $790,000.

Get Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd alerts:

In other news, insider Ganesh Jois purchased 8,750 shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $48,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener purchased 10,000 shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $51,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,400 shares of company stock valued at $125,322.

Shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.11%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (GER) Shares Bought by Coe Capital Management LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/goldman-sachs-mlp-and-energy-renassnc-fd-ger-shares-bought-by-coe-capital-management-llc.html.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.