Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (GMZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.42

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 4509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th.

In related news, insider Ganesh Jois acquired 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund by 444.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund by 57.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund by 30.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GMZ)

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. It primarily invests in "midstream" master limited partnerships that are engaged in the treatment, gathering, compression, processing, transportation, transmission, fractionation, storage, and termination of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products or coal.

