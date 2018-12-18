Graphcoin Price Reaches $0.0079 on Exchanges (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Graphcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Graphcoin has a market capitalization of $56,062.00 and approximately $302.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graphcoin has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graphcoin alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00069676 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Mirai (MRI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Delizia (DELIZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 11,495,662 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,964 coins. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin.

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graphcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.