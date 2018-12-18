Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. HPM Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 278,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 43,999 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 196,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 623,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,953,000 after acquiring an additional 77,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

