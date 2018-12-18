Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,526 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 769,202 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,069.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 4,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $69.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $55.42 and a 12 month high of $74.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

In related news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 5,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $366,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,848,828.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 58,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $4,003,578.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,720,509.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,273 shares of company stock worth $19,410,942 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.66.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products, and Other.

