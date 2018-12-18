Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT (EEMV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT (BMV:EEMV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT by 74.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT by 233.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT during the third quarter worth about $200,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT by 32.3% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT during the second quarter worth about $1,095,000.

BMV EEMV opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT has a 52-week low of $980.00 and a 52-week high of $1,213.06.

