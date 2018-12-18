Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.49 Million Position in First Bancorp (FBP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685,675 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $100,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $112,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $136,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

FBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

NYSE:FBP opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.69. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.70 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-has-2-49-million-position-in-first-bancorp-fbp.html.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.