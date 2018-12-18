Greatland Gold (GGP) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.74 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.72 ($0.02). Approximately 9,099,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 38,880,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.63 ($0.02).

About Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It explores for gold, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in six projects, including four situated in Western Australia and two located in Tasmania. Greatland Gold plc was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

