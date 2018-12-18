Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $5.69 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NVS)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,361,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,177,000 after buying an additional 229,525 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,241,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,347,000 after buying an additional 110,563 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,425,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,745,000 after buying an additional 99,816 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,345,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,925,000 after buying an additional 136,220 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $297,538,000. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $85.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $201.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $94.19.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Cowen upgraded Novartis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.03 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.69.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

