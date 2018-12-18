Gresham House (GHE) Price Target Raised to GBX 751 at Canaccord Genuity

Gresham House (LON:GHE) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 639 ($8.35) to GBX 751 ($9.81) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.80% from the stock’s previous close.

GHE stock opened at GBX 458.48 ($5.99) on Tuesday. Gresham House has a fifty-two week low of GBX 314 ($4.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 428.75 ($5.60).

Gresham House Company Profile

Gresham House plc, an investment trust, engages in property rental and development in the United Kingdom. It also invests in listed securities. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

